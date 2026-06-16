Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,333,000. Analog Devices accounts for 3.2% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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