Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 27,521 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.59 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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