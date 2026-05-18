Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,922 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Target were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Target by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1%

Target stock opened at $121.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Target's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here