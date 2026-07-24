Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,207 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Target worth $49,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Target by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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