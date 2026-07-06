Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,703 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 59,021 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Target were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $130.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $142.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Target from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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