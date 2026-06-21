Targeted Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Targeted Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,017.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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