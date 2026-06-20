Targeted Financial Services LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Targeted Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Targeted Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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