Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,081 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,017 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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