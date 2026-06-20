Taylor Securities Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,202 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Taylor Securities Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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