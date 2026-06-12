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TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 205.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,899.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,529.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,365.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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