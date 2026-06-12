TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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