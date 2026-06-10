TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,398 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 211,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Bruker worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 125.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 196.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,413,919 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,938,000 after buying an additional 936,820 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $32,478,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 766,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bruker

Bruker Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here