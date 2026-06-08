TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908,234 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 189,310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here