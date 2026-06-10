TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Campbell's Company $CPB

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,929 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Campbell's worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell's by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,960,359 shares of the company's stock worth $366,585,000 after acquiring an additional 149,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell's by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,995,733 shares of the company's stock worth $252,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell's by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,738,000 after purchasing an additional 928,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Campbell's by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,937,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Campbell's by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

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Campbell's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Campbell's in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Campbell's in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell's from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Campbell's from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell's

Campbell's Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell's Company has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Campbell's had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Campbell's Profile

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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