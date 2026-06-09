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TD Asset Management Inc Has $14.55 Million Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • TD Asset Management increased its HP Inc. holdings by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, owning 653,071 shares valued at about $14.55 million.
  • HP reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.86 versus estimates of $0.72 and revenue of $14.41 billion, up 9% year over year. The company also reaffirmed guidance for FY2026 EPS of $2.90-$3.10.
  • HP declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, implying a 4.7% annualized yield, while analysts remain cautious with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.33.
  • Five stocks we like better than HP.

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,071 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 143,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of HP worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,450,245,000 after buying an additional 2,651,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,313,924 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $607,373,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HP by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after buying an additional 7,498,202 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 5,325,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP Trading Down 0.9%

HPQ opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. HP's payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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