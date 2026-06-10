TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,455 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 66,253 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

Masco Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of MAS opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore raised shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here