TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Mirion Technologies worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 258.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 71,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 434,583 shares of the company's stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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