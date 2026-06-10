TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,112 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of F5 worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 968 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F5 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,569 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

F5 Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $395.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.44. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $382.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here