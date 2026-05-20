TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 2,640.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after buying an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,222,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,871,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $334.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.32 and a beta of 1.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.43 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 470,896 shares in the company, valued at $148,322,822.08. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $8,744,791. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Key MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MongoDB from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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