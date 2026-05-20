TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eaton from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total value of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,861 shares of company stock worth $8,550,498. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $311.90 and a 12 month high of $435.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton's payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

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