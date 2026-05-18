TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 72,716 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,620 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 72,716 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 target price on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VZ opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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