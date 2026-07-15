TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 7,009.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of TD SYNNEX worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $296.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. TD SYNNEX's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total transaction of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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