TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,442 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.41% of Stantec worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 423.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stantec from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $91.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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