TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. $MET

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,749,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,333,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,424,000 after buying an additional 1,695,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 173.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,190,000 after buying an additional 1,040,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in MetLife by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,344,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,129,000 after buying an additional 1,028,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,779,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $52.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MetLife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $96.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.38.

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MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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