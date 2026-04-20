TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $32.66 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,119 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $32,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,635 shares of the company's stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,039 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,709 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,520 shares of the company's stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.66 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.23.

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About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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