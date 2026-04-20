TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,001.86 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $870.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.06. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.21 and a 1 year high of $1,009.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $871.00 to $1,139.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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