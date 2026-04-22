TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts: Sign Up

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $1,193,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $350,894.88. The trade was a 77.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 18,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $1,771,869.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,182. The trade was a 52.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 424,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,828,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ingersoll Rand, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ingersoll Rand wasn't on the list.

While Ingersoll Rand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here