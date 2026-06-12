Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,719 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,632 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Disney analyst estimate raise

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Disney deep value article

Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts.

Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary on recent share-price weakness suggests some market participants remain cautious, citing broader headwinds despite Disney’s attractive valuation and improving fundamentals. Disney share price weakness article

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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