Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Jabil were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.75.

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Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $377.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $384.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $337.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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