Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.24 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 34,910 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its position in General Motors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 182,896 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM unveiled new battery and energy-storage initiatives, including a partnership with Peak Energy and a push into sodium-ion and grid-storage technology, which could open new revenue streams. GM battery technology article

GM unveiled new battery and energy-storage initiatives, including a partnership with Peak Energy and a push into sodium-ion and grid-storage technology, which could open new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: GM is also expanding vehicle-to-grid capabilities, allowing some EV owners to sell power back to the grid, reinforcing the company’s position in the energy ecosystem. GM vehicle-to-grid article

GM is also expanding vehicle-to-grid capabilities, allowing some EV owners to sell power back to the grid, reinforcing the company’s position in the energy ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank nudged higher their earnings estimates for GM, which can support sentiment by signaling stronger profit expectations. GM analyst estimate update

Analysts at Erste Group Bank nudged higher their earnings estimates for GM, which can support sentiment by signaling stronger profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, insider selling can create some caution among investors. Barra Form 4 filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, insider selling can create some caution among investors. Negative Sentiment: GM also faced headlines about a dealer lawsuit, criticism of oversized trucks, and political scrutiny over right-to-repair issues, which may weigh on sentiment even if they are less immediate than the battery news. GM dealer lawsuit article

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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