TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Holdings Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $252.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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