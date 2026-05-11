TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Position Lessened by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 64,448 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $205.82 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average is $225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $152.27 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,590 shares of company stock worth $10,276,864 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here