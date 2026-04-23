Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,291 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $91,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 112.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $959.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,126.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $333.19 and a one year high of $1,142.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here