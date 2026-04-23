Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 107,511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $96,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $304.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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