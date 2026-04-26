Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,676 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

More Manhattan Associates News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 outlook — Manhattan reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and raised its full‑year guidance, which investors view as the main catalyst lifting the stock. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 outlook — Manhattan reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results and raised its full‑year guidance, which investors view as the main catalyst lifting the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Robert W. Baird called for strong price appreciation, adding momentum to the rally as investors reprice MANH on the better outlook. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Robert W. Baird called for strong price appreciation, adding momentum to the rally as investors reprice MANH on the better outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and sentiment pieces highlight momentum — multiple market writeups and a bullish Seeking Alpha piece argue Manhattan’s competitive position and guidance justify renewed investor interest. These narratives support demand into the stock. Read More.

Market and sentiment pieces highlight momentum — multiple market writeups and a bullish Seeking Alpha piece argue Manhattan’s competitive position and guidance justify renewed investor interest. These narratives support demand into the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/analysis checks — coverage pieces examine valuation after the beat; useful context for investors deciding whether upside justifies the stock’s elevated P/E, but not immediate drivers of intraday moves. Read More.

Valuation/analysis checks — coverage pieces examine valuation after the beat; useful context for investors deciding whether upside justifies the stock’s elevated P/E, but not immediate drivers of intraday moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call summary available — the Q1 call provides detail on revenue mix, bookings and margin outlook; investors should review management commentary for signs of recurring strength or one‑time items. Read More.

Earnings call summary available — the Q1 call provides detail on revenue mix, bookings and margin outlook; investors should review management commentary for signs of recurring strength or one‑time items. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by an EVP — James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares (~10.7% reduction in his holding), a transaction worth roughly $1.02M at the sale price; insider sales can create short‑term concern about insider conviction even if driven by non‑company reasons. Read More.

Insider sale by an EVP — James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares (~10.7% reduction in his holding), a transaction worth roughly $1.02M at the sale price; insider sales can create short‑term concern about insider conviction even if driven by non‑company reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Contrary analyst view — DA Davidson issued a pessimistic forecast, which could cap upside or spur profit‑taking among more cautious investors. Read More.

Contrary analyst view — DA Davidson issued a pessimistic forecast, which could cap upside or spur profit‑taking among more cautious investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears anomalous — April report shows zero shares shorted (likely a data glitch), so short‑squeeze dynamics aren’t a meaningful factor today. Read More.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.06 and a 1 year high of $247.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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