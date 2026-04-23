Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,327 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $61,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GD. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.53.

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Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GD stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $348.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $262.84 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 41.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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