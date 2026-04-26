Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,178 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 216,234 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

CTSH opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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