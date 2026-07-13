Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 106,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 437.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,244 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of TD SYNNEX worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,934.89. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $252.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $296.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.33. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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