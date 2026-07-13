Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 224,060 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,360 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 224,060 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of Yum China worth $36,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Wall Street Zen raised Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.05.

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Yum China Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.11 on Monday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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