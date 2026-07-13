Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,141 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,640,000. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 37,804 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1,122.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $99,597,000 after purchasing an additional 181,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:DKS opened at $218.07 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.35. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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