Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,913 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,010 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $95,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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