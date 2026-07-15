Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 51,090 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,233 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,100 shares of the company's stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,590 shares of the company's stock worth $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,172 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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