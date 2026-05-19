Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,603,042 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 87,623 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $671,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $278.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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