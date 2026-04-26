Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,243 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,177,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Walt Disney World's new solar facility

Walt Disney World’s new solar facility will supply 100% of daytime power for all parks — reduces operating costs, supports ESG targets and may improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Disney H2O Glow Event

Disney Parks programming and events — e.g., the return of the Disney H2O Glow event and ongoing attraction teases (Millennium Falcon/Smugglers Run) — should help drive attendance and in‑park spend in coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Taika Waititi projects

Content pipeline boost — reports that Taika Waititi is working on multiple Disney projects (including Marvel and Star Wars) reinforce long‑term content value for Disney+. New high‑profile projects can support subscriber engagement and licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Neurelis supports epilepsy awareness

PR and community initiatives (e.g., epilepsy awareness event at Walt Disney World, Disney+ programming for Deaf History Month) bolster brand and inclusion efforts but have limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Bob Iger rejoins Thrive Capital

Bob Iger rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor after leaving Disney raises governance and leadership concerns for some investors — signals around management stability and Iger’s outside commitments can weigh on confidence. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Barclays trims DIS PT to $130

Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target for DIS to $130 (from $140) while keeping an Overweight rating — a downgrade in upside expectations that can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Employee/PR risk: reporting on an internal “AI adoption dashboard” that tracks token usage has drawn negative attention and could affect morale or public perception around workplace practices. Disney AI adoption dashboard coverage

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $88.56 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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