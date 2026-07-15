Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Free Report) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,530 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.12% of BBB Foods worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in BBB Foods by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BBB Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBB Foods

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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