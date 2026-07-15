Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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