Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 12,943 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Lantheus worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $377.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 18.05%.Lantheus's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company's portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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