Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 52,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,959 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.93 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. William Blair raised Medtronic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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