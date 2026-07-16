Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 19,400.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,656 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StandardAero by 47.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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