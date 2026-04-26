Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 198,640 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,117 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 198,640 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.24% of Masco worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Masco Stock Down 1.5%

Masco stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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